City of Albert Lea closing facilities due to weather Published 11:22 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

The city of Albert Lea will close the following facilities at 3 p.m. today and all day Friday due to the hazardous weather conditions: City Hall, Albert Lea Public Library, Recreation Office and City Arena. The Transfer Station will also be closed Friday, according to a press release.

The Aaena will open Monday, Dec. 26, weather allowing, with City Hall, library, Recreation Office and Transfer Station returning to regular hours Tuesday.

The Albert Lea Police Department, Fire Rescue and snow removal operations will continue as usual.

The city urges emergency travel only. For the latest weather and road conditions, visit the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/mpx/ and Minnesota Department of Transportation at 511mn.org. The National Weather Service advises people to not let their guard down, with the worst of the blizzard conditions expected on Friday, when people may try to travel to holiday gatherings. Drivers can expect low to zero visibility due to blowing snow. If possible, please stay home and stay safe.