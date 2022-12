Counterfeit bill and other reports Published 6:42 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:16 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

One cited for theft, drug possession

One person was reportedly booked and released on misdemeanor theft and fifth-degree drug possession at 1:42 p.m. Wednesday at 1721 W. Main St.

Package stolen

Police received a report at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday of a package that had been stolen Dec. 2 at 815 Minnesota Ave.

1 arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested Angela Jo Weatherford, 49, after a reported domestic incident at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday at 2011 E. Main St.

Garage fire reported

A garage was reported on fire at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday at 614 Krikava Road.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Kurtis Lee Christian, 69, on a local warrant at 10:31 p.m. Wednesday at 707 Columbus Ave.