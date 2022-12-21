Court dispositions: Aug. 15-19, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 15

Cassandra Lynn Davis, 35, 700 4th Ave. N, Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Carlos Alberto Lazarao-Huerta, 21, 2326 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – seat belt required. Fees $25.

Timothy Lowell Millhouse, 53, 14899 SW 72nd Ave., Ellendale. Count 1: Drugs – sale of controlled substances – first-degree felony. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for two days served. Serve as home electronic monitoring. Supervised probation for 40 years. Sentence to service for 80 hours. Local confinement for 120 days, credit for 81 days served. Fees $75.

Malachi Daniel Smith, 42, MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 156 days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Giving Peace Officer false name – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 156 days served. Fees $205. Count 3: Drivers’ licenses – display or represent as one’s own any drivers license or MN ID – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 4: Registration –canceled, stolen or revoked plates – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 5: Registration – switched plates – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Christopher Zarate, 25, 118 Front St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Anthony Keon Adams, 31, 111 2nd Ave. SE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Emma Grace Gustafson, 26, 765 Raymond Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Drugs – marijuana in motor vehicle greater than 1.4 grams. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised monitoring without adjudication for one year. Fees $75.

Ricky Dale Wright, 50, 434 1st St. SW, Winnebago. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Aug. 16

Cassandra Ann Carter, 37, 1809 Crane Trail, Alma, WI. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $180. Count 2: Drugs – possess small amount of marijuana. Fees $50. Count 3: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Fees $50.

Jeffery Dean Hall, 60, 1117 Plainview Ln., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nathan K McClain, 52, 777 7th St. E, St. Paul. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Aug. 17

Guillermo Pineda Garcia, 26, 220 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Joanna Gissel Maldonado, 22. Count 1: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor – reduced value $501-$1,000. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 267 days served. Restitution $1,075.68. Fees $75.

Bethzaida Michelle Vasquez, 19, 1841 9th St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – driver turning left fails to yield to right of way to oncoming traffic. Fees $50.

Robert Benjamin Willaby, 34, 634 7th St. E., Albert Lea. 11/14/20 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 50 days, credit for 50 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 3: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. 2/27/22 offense. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 50 days, credit for 50 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Jesus Manuel Colon Serrano, 46, 140 Main Ave., Winsted. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 or more. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Aug. 18

Cura Kailee Hill, 27, East Carbon, UT. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 43/30. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

David Anthony Roe, 33, 1314 Frank Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

Matthew Robert Thorson, 23, 236 Holway St., Alden. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – reckless driving. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – speeding 115/55. Fees $300.

Aug. 19

Toi The Do, 37, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Myint Kyi, 32, 819 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – license plate impoundment – driving or operating vehicle during impoundment period. Fees $300. Count 3: Drivers’ licenses – instruction permit violation. Fees $50.

Steven Jon Lundak, 45, MN Teen Challenge, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – first-degree felony DWI. Local confinement for 140 days, credit for 140 days served. Home monitoring for 30 days. Fees $255. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 57 months, stay for 57 months. Supervised probation for five years. Count 2: Drugs – third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 54 months, stay for 54 months. Concurrent with other case. Fees $100. Count 3: Drugs – fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed.

Miguel Angel Flores Miranda, 28, 2310 Doral Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280. Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $100.

William Michael Oleson, 35, 210 E. 3rd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony refuse to submit to chemical test. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 60 months. Fees $130. Count 3: Drugs – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Tristan Jean Williams, 38, 1201 Foothills Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Ronnie Leon Fowler, 59, 305 Main St. W., Mapleton. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Ramiro Pablo Alonzo Raymundo, 24, 908 1st Ave. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Sabitas Calderon, 37, 318 Euclid St., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Carlos Debras Chabaria, 50, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Joseph Michael Holzer, 22, 210 W. Traer St., Greene, IA. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Emily Agnes Immenschuh, 25, 816 9th Ave. S., Hopkins. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200. Count 3: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Justin Charles Jean, 38, 1029 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: No insurance driver. Fees $280.

Brandon Raymond Lewis, 35, 1125 Woodlake Dr., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Elliott Mohammad Norwood, 24, 13560 Technology Dr. Eden Prairie. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Orlando Enrique Ochoa, 37, 806 E 18th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

William Michael Oleson, 35, 210 3rd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – felony– operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – felony – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 48 months. Concurrent with other case. Count 3: Traffic – driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Dismissed.

Surao Qui, 53, 25175 Via Terracina, Laguna Niguel, CA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Carlos Suarez Velazquez, 33, 444 Himrod St., Brooklyn, NY. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 95/70. Fees $220.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.