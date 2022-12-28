Court dispositions: Aug. 22-Aug. 31, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 22

Jayson Joseph Ronald Bailey, 25, MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 20 months. Fees $80. Count 2: Receiving stolen property – felony. Dismissed.

Heather Rae Beckius, 44, Emmons. Count 1: Traffic – require permit, offense by another. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – owner who is not driver must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Felipe Juilan Carrizales, 28, 214 4th Ave., N, Albert Lea. Count 1: Discharge of firearms – petty misdemeanor. Fees $280.

Tanya Marie Gomez, 40, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Irineo Perez Hernandez, 53, 913 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Justin Lee Johnson, 33, MN Correctional Facility-Lino Lakes. Count 1: Harassment restraining order violation – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 226 days, credit for 226 days served. Fees $80.

Austin Joshua Mortenson, 29, 1008 First Pl. NE, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $130.

Shari Lee Peterson, 55, 800 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Transit crime – throwing or deposits litter. Fees $180.

Kevin Bruce Tiegs, 37, 308 11th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Ryan Walter Johnson, 36, 1243 11th Ave. SW, Forest Lake. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Quritina Tonico Millbrooks, 38, 2063 Goodhaven Dr., Memphis, TN. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Aug. 23

Perry Flowers Black, 31, 802 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating substance. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 59 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $445.46. Fees $680.

Tyler John Erickson, 20, 3724 Narcissus Ln. N, Maple Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Kathryn Lynn Marks, 37, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 83 days, credit for seven days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 33, 713 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Carlos Alberto Lazara-Hueta, 21, 2326 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Alecia Ann Warren, 20, 78543 Co. Rd. 46, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 50/30. Fees $220.

Tony Roderick-Lee Hawkins Jr., 35, 725 Pierce Dr., Arlington, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Laurentino Lopez Saldanas, 43, 2901 Sanders Dr., Garland, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 89/70. Fees $140. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Juan Manuel Maravilla, 25, 827 S. Robert St., South St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – hands-free law. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Teathlach Kuany Wool, 32, 132 S. 98th Plaza, Omaha, NE. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Aug. 24

LInda Sue Boroff, 70, 718 S. Peter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Animals at large. Fees $180.

Michael Tyler Conn, 24, 306 11th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Daniel Ryan Shatek, 21, 819 Hawthorne St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Fireworks – explosives – less than 35 pounds – petty misdemeanor. Fees $280.

Luke David Buchanan, 42, 233 N 17th Ct., Brighton, CO. Count 1: Third-degree assault – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for six days served. Restitution $5,944.92. Fees $180. Count 2: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Damage to property – third-degree gross misdemeanor – reduced value $501 – $1,000 . Dismissed.

Gavin Gene Lawson, 19, 555 500th St., Northwood, IA. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 60 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – DWI – fourth-degree misdemeanor – driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – speeding 80/55. Fees $140.

Kristi Marie O’Brien, 39, 23550 135th St., New Richland. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Aug. 25

Claudia Yanira Almanza-Lopez, 46, 2307 Esquire Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – driver violation. Fees $200.

Theresa Mae Book, 37, 1560 Hwy. 69, Klemee, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 30 days, credit for 14 days served. Fees $80.

Jessica Delangel, 30, 405 5th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Carolyn Denise Ellis, 52, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for six months. Fees $75.

Carter Saul Gonzalez, 23, 631 E 7th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 364 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $255.

Kathleen Marie Guy, 30, 307 12th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Brilayne Johnelle Garcia, 23, 1510 Sunset St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 26

Bernhard Marcus Christianson, 44, 411 W 22nd St., Hibbing. Count 1: Possess ammo or any firearm – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 60 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 155 days, credit for 155 days served. Fees $155. Count 2: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Charles David Tuttle, 52, 14496 840th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Jesus Patricio Marquez, 31, 414 8 ½ Ave., NW, Rochester. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Myint Kyi, 32, 819 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. 8/22/21 offense. Count1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement 365, stay 363 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $980. 3/20/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $680. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 4: Driver’s licenses – instruction permit violation. Dismissed.

Deondre Lynford Randolph, 33, general delivery, Albert Lea. Count 1: Third-degree felony assault. Stay of imposition. Local confinement 50 days, credit for 50 days served. Fees $80. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Aug. 30

Oscar Paul Delossantos Jr., 27, 603 Freeborn Ave., Albert Lea. 12/9/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Local confinement for 180 days, credit for 132 days served. Fees $205. Count 2: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed. 5/29/22 offense. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Dismissed.

Htoo Doh, 32, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Day Daymu Poe, 32, 1101 Eastgate Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Timothy Mark Rittenour, 66, 1701 Hwy. 52 N., Rochester. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 365 days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Jeremiah Michael Roberts, 36, 213 6th Ave. NW, Rochester. 12/5/20 offense. Count 1: Attempted first-degree burglary – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 60 days served. Restitution $300. Count 3: Criminal damage to property – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 60 days served. 6/20/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 131 days served. 12/30/21 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 26 months. Fees $50. 4/16/22 offense. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no contact order – felony. Dismissed.

Jayne Irene Stout, 48 (after Jan 1 age is 49), 201 Central Ave. S, Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Nikki Kay Woodall, 26, 2314 Clayton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Toi The Do, 37, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Dylan Michael Espinosa, 26, 603 Cherry Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Dismissed.

Aileen Mariea Johnsrud, 44, 2880 Locust St., Denver, CO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Leobardo Olivares, 25, 13104 Circle Dr., Burnsville. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Aug. 31

Sunday Tut Gach, 30, 810 4th Ave. SW, Wells. 6/11/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Dismissed. 3/2/20 offense. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Dismissed. 5/10/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for 24 days served. Fees $355. Count 2: Give Peace Officer a false name, birthdate or ID card. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for 24 days served. Fees $355. Count 3: Traffic – driver fails to stop for stop sign. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 45 days, credit for 24 days served. Fees $355.

Alex Jon Scott, 42, 701 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. 11/22/19 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 59 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $655. Count 3: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. 7/11/10 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 364 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $50. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – failure to obey traffic control devices. Dismissed. 4/5/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 179 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Dylan Anthony Villerreal, 30, 225 S. Pearl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for 31 days, credit for 31 days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

William Erwin Williams, 43, 1201 Foothills Cri., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.