Court dispositions: Aug. 9-15, 2022 Published 12:54 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Aug. 9

Donald Clegg Leathers, 70, 304 19th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Garrett Keith Weyhrauch, 48, 220 1st Ave., Wells. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – no Minnesota registration. Fees $100. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Dimitir Antonio Williams, 35, 720 Belmont St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 10

Patrick Allan Dooley, 24, 1108 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $390.

Adrial Benjamin Mendez, 30, 802 18 ½ St. E., Albert Lea. 11/23/20 offense. Count 1: Violation of a harassment restraining order – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stay for five years, Supervised probation for five years. Fees $80. 11/8/21 offense. Count 1: Order for protection violation – felony. Local confinement for 14 days, credit for 14 days served. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months. Stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $205.

Michael Antoine Thompson, 44, 1205 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 21 months, stay for five years. Supervised probation for five yeas. Local confinement for 12 days, credit for 12 days served. Count 2: Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: DWI – gross misdemeanor – test refusal. Local confinement for 12 days, credit for 12 days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $680.

Shee Lo, 33, 375 Hillcrest Circle S., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 77/55. Fees $220.

Charles Heughes Sloan III, 49, 1162 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $120.

Jose Hipolito Solano, 48, 246 Pearl St. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Jose Manuel Cobos Molina, 27, 3009 Westview Dr., Venus, TX. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Aug. 11

Jennifer Marie Borg, 30, 319 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 for days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $465.

Amanda Lyn Carson, 42, 1208 Washington Court S., Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Elva Hinojosa Gonzalez, 78, 928 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 59 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 59 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Suzanne Michelle Parr, 51, 2510 Federal Ave. S, Mason City, IA. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Jose Carlos Perez Roblero, 40, 1610 12 Ave., Coralville, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – failure to stop at stop signs or stop lines at entrance to through highway. Fees $50.

Victor Rodriguez, 42, 700 Hwy 69 S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $455. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Dustin Charles Sonnek, 25, 32501 25th St., Janesville. Count 1: Drivers’ licenses – driving restrictions – drive, operate or control motor vehicle without ignition inter – misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

David Louis Wangen, 57, 416 7th St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Hector Manuel Ayala Canales, 29, 1102 12th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – fourth-degree driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – careless driving. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 60 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Alexia Andrea O’Hara, 22, 1590 SW Twin Gates Dr., Ankeny, IA. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 109/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Dismissed.

Jeffery Alan Riedmaier, 56, 921 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation one year. Diversion program for one year. Fees $75.

Aug. 15

Tyrell James Baldwin, 19, 403 E. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Brandon Michael Gladue, 39, 216 1st Ave. S, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed when conditions met. Unsupervised probation for one year.

Veronica Mendoza Zarate, 32, 1201 Gene St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Joseph Edward Rivers, 31, 422 Havana Rd., Owatonna. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.