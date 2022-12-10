Court dispositions: July 25-27, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

July 25

Enrique Trejo Aguilar, 47, 608 Pillsbury Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – unregistered – alter or deface registration. Fees $300.

Juan Salvador Meza-Guerrero, 30, 928 Front St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

David Henry Simpson, 67, 12152 735th Ave., Glenville. 4/7/22 offense. Count 1: Felony harassment. Dismissed. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor 911 interference. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 301 days, credit for 64 days served. Unsupervised probation for two years. Fees $155. 4/13/22 offense. Domestic abuse no contact order violation – felony. Stay of imposition. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Supervised probation for three years. Fees $205.

Timothy John Stoneking, 29, 1907 Paradise Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees. $380.

Alyssa Ann Craft, 31, 114 Tennyson Dr., Mankato. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Destany Jade Luna, 24, 820 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Robert Lee Delangel, 29, 316 Winter Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

July 26

Susan Tracy Rhoades, 55, 319 Vine Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driver turning left fails to yield right of way to oncoming traffic. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – open bottle law. Dismissed. Count 5: Drugs – possess over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 6: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Michael James Smith Jr., 24, 711 Larimor Cir., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Eugenio Vasquez, 44, 80707 110th St., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop of collision. Dismissed. Count 4: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Dismissed.

Dhane Robert Matter, 54, 540 1st Ave. SW, Glenville. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $355.

Adrade Gabriel Landaverde, 27, 10626 US Highway 259 N., Ovverton, TX. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

July 27

Carter John Enger, 19, 710 Fountain St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $275.

Karla Rosibel Farias, 24, 1323 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Dylan Anthony Villerreal, 30, 225 S. Pearl St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree gross misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 31 days, credit for 31 days served. Fees $150.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.