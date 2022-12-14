Court dispositions: July 28-Aug. 9, 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

July 28

Ronald James Benson, 52, 1005 Dunham St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Blake Daniel Estes, 18, 202 Willamor Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Melissa Ann Frost, 43, 14804 542nd Ave., Good Thunder. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 2: Possession of burglary or theft tools – felony. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 362 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $3,593.65. Fees $205.

He Per, 37, 362 Hillcrest Cir., Clarks Grove. Count 1: Fishing – take or possess fish over limit – petty misdemeanor. Fees $580. Count 2: Fishing – take fish by illegal method other than angling – petty misdemeanor. Fees $50.

Magali Montes Marquez, 31, 3407 65th Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 105/70. Fees $380.

Emani Celeste Stemmons, 26, 1217 Oakland Ave., Kansas City, MO. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 112/70. Fees $380. Count 2: Careless driving – operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway. Fees $100.

July 29

Weston William Zuehl, 39, 106 1st Ave., Myrtle. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Aug. 1

Kyle William Evans, 39, 115 1/2 S. Broadway, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle violation – misdemeanor. Dismissed when conditions met. Restitution $1,020. Fees $75. Supervised probation for one year.

Adrian Zeferino Andrade, 42, 819 Jefferson Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Ramadan Mohamed Ahmed, 37, 3120 Northdale Blvd., Coon Rapids. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 92/70. Fees $220.

Aug. 2

Dietrich Joe Clark-Robinson, 19, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kayden James Espinosa, 19, 1027 Virginia Pl., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Kpaw Htoo, 31, 2417 Milo Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Emily Ruth Malay, 200 1st. St. SW, Wells. Count 1: Traffic – uninsured vehicle. Fees $280.

Tanya Denise Harris, 58, 681 Front Ave., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Fiye Aung Ku, 40, 902 4th Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gabriel Lee Kyriss, 18, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Tonisha Reeves, 43, 2009 3rd Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Iza Victoria Vazquez, 24, 1257 Antelope Way, Maplewood. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 91/70. Fees $220.

Aug. 3

Jesse Adam Antiel, 22, 721 Minnesota Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $255.

Aung Myint Oo, 29, 309 Sheridan St., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Todd William Senholtz Jr., 23, 315 1/2 S. Walnut Ave., Owatonna. Count 1: Obstructing legal process with force or violence – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 or more. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 86 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $865.

Zoey Eileen Bina, 21, 1404 4th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Maximo Alvillar Delgado, 33, 2306 Forest Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 or more. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 175 days, credit for five days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $1,080. Count 3: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Ortiz Sandoval Ignacio, 42, 705 10th Ave. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Evelyn C Lee, 38, 858 Vernon Ave., Omaha NE. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Rickey Lavell Wright, 33, 424 9th Ave. N, Saint Cloud. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 4

Brandon Daneil Johnson, 21, 3168 Lakeridge Dr. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Third-degree criminal sexual conduct – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct – gross misdemeanor. Stay of adjudication. Local confinement for three days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for 30 months. Fees $75.

Shanden Daniel Ristau, 31, 2518 1st Ave., South Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule one or two drugs – not marijuana. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 335 days, credit for four days served. Home monitoring for indeterminate. 22 days jail time credit to offset the 60 days electronic monitoring. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,080. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of controlled substance. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Trista Lynn Cameron, 18, 338 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Aug. 5

Darron Dylan Miller, 38, 1530 Assisi Dr. NW, Rochester. Count 1: Prohibited possession of incapacitation device – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 20 months. Fees $205. Count 2: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Dismissed.

Sylvia Lujan Garcia, 59, 218 N 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug. 8

Angel Rene Nolasco Ramirez, 24, 2102 15th St. N., Fort Dodge, IA. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 80/70. Fees $40.

Aug. 9

Matthew Floyd Grey, 29, MN Correctional Facility, Faribault. Count 1: Give Peace Officer a false name, birthdate or ID card. Local confinement for 60 days, credit for 60 days served. Fees $80. Count 2: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Salvador Vasquez Guevara, 47, 804 Frank Hall Dr., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Jacobson Shawn Lawrence, 24, 46143 180th Ave., Zumbrota. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Restitution $73.72. Fees $205.

Melissa Sue Rack, 41, 2016 5th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Trespass – return to property within one year. Fees $355.

Cetera Gene Salgado, 26, 1204 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer by a means other than a motor vehicle. Local confinement for 60 days, stay 59 days, credit for one day served. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $205.

Elwood Lynn Wangen, 69, 1902 Johnson St., Albert Lea. Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 87 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Thomas Lee Beenken, 65, 78400 265th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault by strangulation – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Vincente Ramon Martinez, 43, 10975 Allison Way, Inver Grove. Count 1: Criminal sexual conduct – first-degree felony penetration or contact under 13 – victim under 16 – significant relationship. Dismissed. Count 2: Criminal sexual conduct – second-degree felony – over 36 months older and victim under 13. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 36 months, stay for 25 years. Supervised probation for 25 years. Fees $130. Local confinement for 365 days, credit for 159 days served. Serve as work release.

Cassandra Ann Vander Woude, 44, 911 Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – duty to drive with due care – speed greater than reasonable. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $155.

Dajuan Tru Abrego, 19, 1801 Oakwood, Albert Lea. 5/12/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 68/55. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200. 5/16/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 67/55. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $100.

Ryan Patrick Brazil, 35, 3042 Lincoln St. NE, Minneapolis. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.