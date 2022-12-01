Cynthia Oppenheimer, 66, of Albert Lea, MN passed away early Monday, November 28, 2022, at Mayo Medical Center, Austin, MN after a long two-month battle with liver failure due to Hepatitis C.

Cynthia was born on September 23, 1956, in Vancouver, WA to John and Juanita Sykes. She attended high school in Portland, OR. Cynthia lived in Denver, Minneapolis, and Atlanta before coming to Albert Lea. She loved the small-town way of life. Cynthia enjoyed drawing, reading, and watching the stars.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Dovie of Las Vegas; and infant son, Mathew. She is survived by two sons, Jerry of Atlanta and Anthony of Dallas; and lifelong friend, Paul Dorman.

Email newsletter signup

Cynthia is at peace, and all is well.

The family will have a graveside service in the spring.