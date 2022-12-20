Dangerous storm expected to move in mid-week Published 8:00 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold air are expected to move into the area mid-week, bringing several inches of snow and hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

A wind chill watch is also in effect from Thursday through Saturday morning as wind chills dip to between 30 below and and 45 below zero.

Email newsletter signup

The weather agency stated total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches is possible from Wednesday through early Thursday before strong northwest winds gust as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air surges Thursday through Saturday morning.

Whiteout conditions are expected as driving will become difficult or impossible.

The Weather Service warns that the conditions could be life-threatening if people are stranded. It advised people to adjust travel plans for late this week.

Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Strong winds combined with heavy snow on trees could also result in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.