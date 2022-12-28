Duplicate bridge results given
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Duplicate bridge was played last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City; both days this week had 4 1/2 tables.
Tuesday winners:
- First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
- Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Paul Hanson
Wednesday winners:
- First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
- Second: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson
- Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Tie/fourth/fifth: John Karnes and Harriet Oldenburg; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe