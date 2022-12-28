Duplicate bridge results given Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Duplicate bridge was played last Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center. Players came from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek and Mason City; both days this week had 4 1/2 tables.

Tuesday winners:

First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Third: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Paul Hanson

Wednesday winners:

First: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Second: Larry Heimsness and Jaynard Johnson

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Tie/fourth/fifth: John Karnes and Harriet Oldenburg; Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe