Duplicate bridge winners announced in Austin Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Duplicate bridge takes place every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center with games starting at 11:30.

Seven teams came last week from just Rose Creek and Austin on Tuesday. Wwinners were the following:

First: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Second: Jim Fisher and John Leisen

Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Millie Seiver and Joyce Crowe

Wednesday winners, with 11 teams playing, were the following:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fifth: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe

Wednesdays players came from Mason City and Northwood in Iowa, and Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek in Minnesota.

On Dec. 14, the group will eat at the Senior center celebrating the Christmas season. Seating will begin at 11 a.m. sharp. Also, weather permitting, the group will welcome back a team from Blue Earth.