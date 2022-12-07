Duplicate bridge winners announced in Austin
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Duplicate bridge takes place every Tuesday and Wednesday at the Austin Senior Center with games starting at 11:30.
Seven teams came last week from just Rose Creek and Austin on Tuesday. Wwinners were the following:
First: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
Second: Jim Fisher and John Leisen
Third/Fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Millie Seiver and Joyce Crowe
Wednesday winners, with 11 teams playing, were the following:
First: Lorraine Quinlivan and John Leisen
Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Third: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Fifth: Jim Fisher and Larry Crowe
Wednesdays players came from Mason City and Northwood in Iowa, and Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek in Minnesota.
On Dec. 14, the group will eat at the Senior center celebrating the Christmas season. Seating will begin at 11 a.m. sharp. Also, weather permitting, the group will welcome back a team from Blue Earth.