Editorial Roundup: Appreciating those who work in extreme weather Published 8:50 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The kind of old-fashioned, white-out blizzard the region saw late last week should remind us all to appreciate all those people who work through horrendous conditions, making things better and easier for the rest of us.

Fortunately, the country came to understand the importance of “frontline workers,” those who provide an essential service to the public, during the pandemic.

Some are paid very well, some much less than they deserve for what they do.

Working amid the public when a frightening, contagious global health pandemic was underway was something to be admired at a time much of the population was able to largely isolate themselves while continuing to work, take classes and go about their lives.

The recent blistering, sub-zero temperatures, complete with powerful winds tested the mettle of many workers.

Watching the garbage/recycling workers remove our waste in rough conditions took on a new appreciation.

Mail carriers braving the elements reminds of the adage: “Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds.”

The newspaper delivery people who get in and out of their vehicles in the dark, cold, early mornings to put your bagged newspaper at your doorstep give much. (Hey, if you forgot to give your newspaper deliverer a holiday tip, there’s still plenty of time).

When the weather is at its worst, tow truck drivers are in the highest demand, crawling on the ground to hook up disabled vehicles.

enforcement, fire personnel and paramedics all do their best — sometimes aided by snowplow drivers to clear a way to a rural address — to get to us when we face a medical or other emergency.

There are the trained and knowledgeable folks who will arrive in the middle of the night, if need be, to fix or replace the furnace that failed or the water heater that sprung a leak at the worst time.

There are many others who work behind the scenes to keep us comfortable. Those keeping all the power plants and natural gas plants humming in the worst of conditions ensure our lights come on and the furnace kicks in when needed.

For all of those who face a tough go of it in extreme weather, the rest of us say thanks.

— Mankato Free Press, Dec. 27