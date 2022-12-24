Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

To Dave Syverson Auto Center.

Hats off to Dave Syverson Auto Center, whose employees this week packed and distributed over 150 boxes of meals to families in need in the community.

The initiative, in its third year, is part of a partnership with Albert Lea Area Schools social workers, who help identify families in need of extra support.

The families picked up the food in a drive-up event on Wednesday. The boxes included stuffing, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, gravy, ham, buns, a pie and water.

Thank you to all at Dave Syverson who helped make this possible. Not only does it help fill a need in the community but it also provides an opportunity for community members to draw closer together.

We’re sure there are many other businesses that have also contributed to the community this holiday, and we thank you, too, for being mindful of those around you and for helping your friends and neighbors in our area.

To care center and hospital staff working double duty to cover for their co-workers unable to come to work because of the weather.

Thank you to the employees of the care centers and hospitals in the area who worked extra time to cover for their co-workers who were unable to make it to work on Friday or who had to leave early because of the hazardous road conditions. The winter storm produced wind chills at least 40 degrees below zero and made for difficult passage for people out on the roads.

We appreciate the dedication these workers have to the people they serve and for stepping up to fill any voids.

These types of jobs cannot be left unfilled, so it says a lot for these workers to step up and make sure the needs are met.

Your dedication does not go unnoticed.

To the Albert Lea robotics team.

Congratulations to the Albert Lea robotics team, which is advancing to the state tournament in March in St. Cloud for a second year in a row.

The team, called the Broken Zip Ties, recently competed at two tournaments that helped them advance. The team was tasked with launching frisbee-like discs into an elevated goal, similar to disc golf.

Hats off to the students on the team, as well as coach Burke Egner, who has helped open the door to STEM-related fields for these students, whether it be robotics, engineering or aeronautics.

e success comes on the heels of the team competing for the world competition in Dallas.

We wish you the best of luck in the competition. Know that the community will be rooting for you.