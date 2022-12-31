Editorial: Tribune Thumbs Published 8:50 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

To a year of new opportunities.

Though there have been a lot of highs and lows in 2022, now’s the time to close the door on 2022 and move forward into 2023.

In addition to setting personal goals, we hope people will take the opportunity as the new year begins to think of how they can get involved to better the community.

Have a cause you want to get behind? Now’s the chance to do it.

rt Lea has a lot going for it, but if you want to see even more happen, then we hope more people will stand up and be a part of the solution.

To the community coming together to help residents at Prairie Senior Cottages.

It was heartwarming to hear the story of all the people in the community who came together to help the residents at Prairie Senior Cottages after the facility flooded back on Thanksgiving Day.

The residents were moved to St. John’s Lutheran Community, which had space available to accommodate them, and where they stayed until Dec. 12 when the building was cleaned up and repaired.

The flooding started with a crack in the water main shut-off valve and led to water gushing out of the mechanical room covering the floor of one side of the building.

Hats off to the staff at Prairie Senior Cottages, along with the ambulance crews, police officers, firefighters and Albert Lea Bus Co., who helped evacuate the residents, as well as Jim & Dude’s Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, ServePro of Austin and other family and friends who helped in the aftermath.

Having a home flooded can be a big deal for anyone, but especially for memory care residents, and we are glad to hear how quickly the residents were able to be moved and for the care they received at St. John’s until they could be moved back to Prairie Senior Cottages.

We hope the residents and staff at Prairie Senior Cottages were able to have a good Christmas.