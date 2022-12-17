ELECTION

PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE of Town Offices to be Elected
for BANCROFT TOWNSHIP
Notice to voters of Bancroft Township. Candidate
Filing is open from January 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm until January 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the office of the Town Clerk for the following positions: One Town Supervisor, for a term of three years and one Town Treasurer for a term of two years. The clerk’s office will be open from 1-5 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Township Elections will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 5 – 8 pm at the Town Hall. If the election is cancelled due to weather, it will be held the following Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 5 – 8 pm at the Town Hall.
Karen Borneman,
Bancroft Town Clerk
25080 785th Ave
Albert Lea, MN 56007

