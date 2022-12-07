EST/STEELE, B. Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Estate of:

Bruce Allen Steele,

Also known as Bruce A. Steele,

Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1817

AMENDED NOTICE

OF AND ORDER

FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION

OF DESCENT

James K. Steele has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on December 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. a hearing will be held in this court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota by Zoom, on this petition. There will be no in person appearances.

The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as proved by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Judge Date

Rebecca S. Mittag –

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Jamie A. Kyllo #59213

Attorney at Law

202 West Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Telephone (507) 373-4680

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 2022

