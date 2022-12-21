EST/WALTZ, V. Published 5:28 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-1956

Estate fo Vickie Lynn Waltz, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 23, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Cheryl R. Stigney, whose address is 1713 2nd Street NE, Austin, MN 55912 as Personal Representative of the Estate of Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated 12 December 2022

BY THE COURT

/s/Ross Leuning

Judge of District Court

Rebeccas S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

David L. Forman

Baudler, Maus, Forman

& King, LLP

108 North Main Street

Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No. 206039

Telephone: (507)433-2393

FAX: (207)433-9530

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 21 and 28, 2022

EST/WALTS, V.