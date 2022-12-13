Eva Lorene Fredrickson

Eva Fredrickson passed away on Saturday December 10, 2022. A service will be held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on Saturday December 17, 2022 at 10am. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday the 16th at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home, and for an hour prior to the service.

Eva grew up in Glenville, where she was baptized and confirmed at the Glenville Methodist Church. She married Russell Fredrickson at the Glenville Methodist Church on August 26, 1956. This happy union lasted for 60 years and produced six children. She later moved to Albert Lea where she became a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Eva was a homemaker for most of her life, devoting her time to raising her children. In her later life she worked for Good Samaritan for 13 years.

Email newsletter signup

Eva enjoyed reading books, and watching The Lawrence Welk Show and Hallmark movies. Her greatest joy was having family visit and catching up on what was happening in everyone’s life. Eva was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.

Eva is survived by her children: Kevin Fredrickson; Jodi Bothum; Mary (Mike) Nelson; Wendy (Keith) Weiss; Alan (Heidi) Fredrickson; and Cari (Chris) Goldman. Grandchildren: Traci (Andrew) Bothum; Tanya Gomez; Amanda (Andrew) Irvine; Ethan (Ashley) Weiss; Ryan (Bailey) Goldman; Cristina Cruz; Katya Fredrickson; Anna Cruz; Rowan Fredrickson; Alex Goldman; Michael Sjobolm; Travis Nelson; Kelsey Nelson; Nathen Wagner; and Jeremy Wagner. Great-Grandchildren: Murnico, Salvador, Devon, and Hannah Gomez; Marawan Bothum; Cecelia, Sydney and Rose Irvine; Priscilla Ramon; August Weiss; Ryleigh, Taylor, Arielle, Natalia, and Noah Nelson. Many cousins and special friends on her floor at the nursing home.

She is preceded in death by her husband Russell (8/8/2017); her parents, Jay and Minnie; her baby sister; father-in-law and mother-in-law Elling and Ida Fredrickson; daughter-in-law Tami Fredrickson; and great-granddaughter Francine Irvine.

Our family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff at The Woodlands St. John’s on Fountain for the wonderful care they gave to Eva. Also, to St. Croix Hospice team for helping the last months of her life to be comfortable.

We will miss her greatly, but knowing Mom has been reunited with our Dad and other family members makes the letting go a bit easier. Bless her memory.