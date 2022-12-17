FILING FOR OFFICE Published 5:01 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Of Filing For Office

In Bath Township

Any resident of Bath Township that is interested in being an Officer on the Bath Township Board may do so by filing for (1) one office of Supervisor for a three year term, or (1) one office of Treasurer for a two year term. Filing begins Tuesday January 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM, and will close 5:00 PM, Tuesday January 17, 2023.

Email newsletter signup

Those wishing to file must do so with Lisa Dunn, Clerk, prior to the deadline with the $2.00 filing fee.

Lisa Dunn, Clerk

Bath Township

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 17, 2022

FILING FOR OFFICE