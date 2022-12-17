FILING
Published 5:03 am Saturday, December 17, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FILING
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP
The citizens of Austin Township, Mower County, who are qualified to vote in the General Election are hereby notified that anyone, wishing to place their name on the ballot for Austin Township Office must file their name with the Austin Township Clerk at 58762 220 th Street between January 3, 2023 and January 17, 2023 by closing time 5:00 p.m. on January 17, 2023
Please call to make an appointment to file at 433-1628
Voting will be at Austin Township Hall – 18780 Hwy 105 South – between the hours of 5 pm to 8 pm on March 14, 2023
ELECTIONS ON
MARCH 14, 2023
Supervisor A – 3-Year term
Filing fee: $2.00
Connie Krebsbach
Clerk, Austin Township
Email newsletter signup
Austin Daily Herald:
Dec. 17, 2022
FILING