FILING Published 5:03 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF FILING

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP

The citizens of Austin Township, Mower County, who are qualified to vote in the General Election are hereby notified that anyone, wishing to place their name on the ballot for Austin Township Office must file their name with the Austin Township Clerk at 58762 220 th Street between January 3, 2023 and January 17, 2023 by closing time 5:00 p.m. on January 17, 2023

Please call to make an appointment to file at 433-1628

Voting will be at Austin Township Hall – 18780 Hwy 105 South – between the hours of 5 pm to 8 pm on March 14, 2023

ELECTIONS ON

MARCH 14, 2023

Supervisor A – 3-Year term

Filing fee: $2.00

Connie Krebsbach

Clerk, Austin Township

Austin Daily Herald:

Dec. 17, 2022

FILING