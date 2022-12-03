Firefighters award 2 students at St. Theodore Elementary

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Submitted

An Albert Lea firefighter this week came to St. Theodore Elementary School to present awards to two fifth-grade students at St. Theodore Elementary School. Lilly Raleigh got first place and Grace Haag got second place. Provided

