Foundation pays off mortgage of late Albert Lea fire lieutenant Published 11:12 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced last week it is paying off the mortgage on the home of the late Albert Lea Fire Rescue Lt. Brett Boss, who died earlier this year after battling cancer.

The announcement came as part of the fourth annual Season of Hope, which celebrates the holiday season by ensuring families, who are facing the holidays without their loved one, will always have a place to call home.

Boss died Feb. 5 at the age of 38 from Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. His death was classified as a line of duty death by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Email newsletter signup

Boss was born and raised in Albert Lea and joined the Albert Lea Fire Department in 2004, serving the community for over 17 years. Along with his role in the fire department, he was an EMT, a hazmat technician, a fire investigator and a firefighter instructor for Riverland Community College. He also worked to obtain safety measures for firefighters on both the state and national levels.

He left behind his wife, Danielle, and two children.

“This holiday season, we honor those families who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “To the families who are still grieving the recent loss of a loved one and to those who are enduring another year with an empty seat at the table, Tunnel to Towers is honored to celebrate your loved one’s service and ensure that you and your family can stay in your home forever.”

By the end of the year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered over 200 mortgage-free homes across the country to America’s heroes and their families.