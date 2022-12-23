Freeborn County opening emergency shelter

Published 5:36 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

By Submitted

Due to the closure of westbound Interstate 90 and southbound Interstate 35, Freeborn County will be offering an emergency shelter at the National Guard Armory at 410 Prospect Ave. in Albert Lea.

Food, water and assistance will be available until further notice.

The Freeborn County sheriff and emergency management director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area. If you must travel, ensure that you are dressed properly and have a
winter survival kit with additional clothing, blankets, food, water, etc.

Wind chills are dangerously low, and frostbite can set in within minutes of exposure.

Please visit  www.511mn.org, or mndot.gov/ for more information on road conditions in the area.

