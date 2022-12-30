Glenville man pleads guilt to criminal sexual conduct

Published 12:44 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

By Sarah Stultz

A 53-year-old Glenville man pleaded guilty Friday in Freeborn County District Court to criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.

Charles Yoder

Charles Carl Yoder, had faced three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-victim under 13, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration-significant relationship, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct-multiple acts over time.

In court on Friday he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct-significant relationship involving a person under 16. The charge includes multiple acts. As part of the plea agreement, all of the other counts will be dismissed.

Email newsletter signup

Court documents allege the abuse took place over three years.

Yoder is slated to be sentenced April 10 and was ordered to complete a pre-sentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation.

More News

Judge orders Carnahan must reimburse Hagedorn family for medical expenses

Prosecutors charge 4th teenager in Mall of America shooting

A.L. boys hockey starts strong at Rochester tournament

Vehicle reported on fire and other reports

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections