Gloria Ann Ell, 75, of Albert Lea, MN passed away in her home November 18, 2022. Gloria was born on January 17, 1947 in Balsam Lake, WI. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, Gloria went on to obtain a Beautician Certification from the Minnesota Beauty Academy in Minneapolis, MN. Returning to Albert Lea, she met John Ell and they married July 24, 1971. Gloria enjoyed spending time with family where they took their annual trip to the ‘trailer’ on Borden Lake each summer. As her family grew, she would love spending time with her 3 grandchildren at their sporting events, birthday parties, baking Christmas cookies, or just enjoying time with them grilling on the deck in the back yard. She also treasured her time with her 4 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. Gloria had so many friends who loved spending time with her either for a quick bite to eat, to celebrate birthdays with a night of never ending laughs, a weekend get away or a days long road trip. All of her friends meant the world to her! Gloria is survived by her daughter Julie (Julian); 3 grandchildren, Jessica (Jason), Gina, and Casey; 4 great grandchildren, Ellison, Cody, Cyrus & Rowan; 2 Brothers, Tim (Myrna) & Gary (Linda); as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John, son Michael and her parents Muriel and Donald. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.