Gloria Bolhuis passed away at her home on Sunday, December 18. There will be a visitation held on Wednesday, December 28th from 4 pm -7 pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29th at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Glenville.

Gloria (Monson) Bolhuis was born on February 3, 1939, in Emmons, MN to George and Blanche (Brua) Monson. Gloria grew up in Emmons and graduated from Emmons High School. She was baptized and confirmed at Emmons Lutheran Church. Gloria was employed at Wilson Foods and Farmstead Foods until their closing when she then began working at Hormel Foods until her retirement. Gloria met the love of her life while working at Wilson Foods. On December 12, 1975, she was united in marriage to Daniel Bolhuis at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. At that time their families were united, and Gloria and Danny began raising their 6 children together in their home in Glenville, MN and was given the nickname “The Warden” by Danny. She along with Danny were amazing grandparents who stepped right into parenting again at times for Nastassia and Hanna.

Gloria was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Glenville. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Gloria and Danny were always there for her their child’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. She was always willing to help her family with anything. Gloria also enjoyed traveling to new places with her spouse, Danny. She especially looked forward to trips to Crane Lake with her family. That was just one of the many places they visited. Her favorite past time was fishing with her husband. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing and many other hobbies. But most of all was celebrating holidays, especially Halloween. Gloria was an amazing cook and baker. There was always something delicious to eat for anyone who stopped to visit.

Gloria will be greatly missed by those who she is survived by including her children, Julie (Brent) Jensen, Troy Belshan, Wade Belshan; stepdaughter Debi (Rocky) Edwards; grandchildren Cole (Sara) Tlamka, Brandon Tlamka, Jenna (Eli) Riggle, Trinity Belshan, Nastassia (Dan) Misgen, Dakota Keithley, Hanna Keithley, Tasha (Kyle) Belshan, Nicole Bolhuis and Dylan Bolhuis. Along with 11 great grandchildren and Siblings Iona Boelter, Derald (Judy) Monson, Gale (Phyllis) Monson, Wally Monson, Bonnie (Pat) Maher; sister-law-law Anna Noordhoek and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; daughter, Beth Belshan; parents George and Blanche Monson; brothers and sister-in-law Ardian and Rose Monson and Duane Monson; Stepson, David Bolhuis and niece Kelly Maher, Sister-in-law, Trena Espe and Brother-In-Law, Bill Noordhoek.

We also want to include a very special person who was there for our mom until her passing. Lynn Sipple, who is the most selfless, caring person that our family will be forever grateful.