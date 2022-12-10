Hawthorne Star Class: Preparing to perform

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Submitted

At Hawthorne Elementary School, second- and third-grade students are practicing for their performance — the first live, in-person music program since 2020. The school is excited to share with families and perform for them again. This performance will be in the style of an "informance," which means it will show academic pieces that students have been working on in music, along with dancing and instruments. Different students will be featured for speaking parts, performing with puppets and instruments, and each class will be featured by doing a different dance. Students are excited to show off their musical skills and to perform for the community again. Provided

