Hit-and-run crashes and other reports
Published 10:02 am Friday, December 9, 2022
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday at 328 E. Clark St.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at 2510 Bridge Ave.
Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct
Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:53 p.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive.
Theft by check reported
Police received a report of theft by check at 2:46 p.m. Thursday at 915 Maplehill Drive.
Theft reported
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Gas cans and a generator were reported stolen from a camper at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea.
Bank cards reported stolen
Bank cards were reported stolen at 10:37 p.m. Thursday at. 919 E. 14th St.