Hit-and-run crashes and other reports

Published 10:02 am Friday, December 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:04 p.m. Thursday at 328 E. Clark St.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:35 p.m. Thursday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 12:53 p.m. Thursday at 2200 Riverland Drive. 

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 2:46 p.m. Thursday at 915 Maplehill Drive. 

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Thursday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

Gas cans and a generator were reported stolen from a camper at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in Albert Lea. 

Bank cards reported stolen

Bank cards were reported stolen at 10:37 p.m. Thursday at. 919 E. 14th St. 

