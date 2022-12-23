I-90 closed west of Albert Lea because of poor driving conditions Published 6:55 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Interstate 90 west of Interstate 35 at Albert Lea closed at 7 p.m., along with other state highways west of Interstate 35, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

I-90 remains open to the east from Albert Lea to Wisconsin.

The closure is due to blizzard conditions, dangerous wind chills, and zero visibility.

Email newsletter signup

All counties in southcentral and southwest Minnesota are in a no travel advisory. The closures and advisories will remain in effect tonight and until conditions improve.

Conditions could be life-threatening if travelers become stranded. It is illegal to travel on a closed road.

State highways closed in the area include Minnesota Highway 109 between Alden and Wells, Minnesota Highway 30 west of New Richland, Minnesota Highway 22 between Kiester and St. Peter, and Minnesota Highway 13 north of New Richland.

MnDOT will announce the highway’s reopening via its Twitter page: www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast and the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/.

For state highway road conditions in Minnesota, go to www.511mn.org, call 511 or visit mndot.gov/.