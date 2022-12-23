Joanne B. Evans

Joanne Bonnie Evans, 84, of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022 at St John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, MN.

Joanne was born on February 8, 1938 to H. Fred and Ruby (McClung) Bauers in Freeman Township, Twin Lakes, MN. Joanne was baptized and later confirmed at Bear Lake Concordia Lutheran Church. She attended 2 years of school at Emmons Elementary School, 5 years at District 45, Rural Twin Lakes School, and later graduating in 1955 from Albert Lea High School. Following graduation she entered the workforce, working as a secretary at Butler Bros in Minneapolis, MN, as a deputy clerk at the Freeborn County District Court for 13 years and as a secretary for the Moose Lodge for 20 years.

On August 24, 1968 she wed the love of her life, Eugene Evans, at First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. They continued to make Albert Lea their home where they raised their two children, Sara and Michael. As a mother, she also found herself in roles as her children’s Girls Scout Leader, Den Mother for Cub Scouts and hockey mom; she loved every moment with her children and was always proud of their accomplishments. She was especially proud of her role as Grandma to two wonderful and precious granddaughters.

Joanne and Gene made a great pair and lived their life to the fullest. Together they made many road trips across the United States; Joanne was always the driver. As they traveled, they made sure to take the best route to their destination so that they were also able to visit family and friends along the way; they truly treasured their friendships. Most of their travels took them to conventions for Blinded Veterans Association; an organization that, together, they had a deep passion for. Joanne enjoyed being involved in many other organizations, also, such as: Women of the Moose, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, the Does, and Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sara Evans (Russ) and Michael (LeeAndra) Evans; granddaughters, Ruby Jean and Cora Jo Evans; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bauers, brother-in-law, Andy Tatarek; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene on July 31, 2009; parents-in-law, Juanita and Bill Evans, brother, Fred H. Bauers; sister-in-law, Gwen Tatarek; and brother-in-law, Kenneth (MaryAnn) Evans

A memorial service for Joanne will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 1:00PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, MN; Chaplain Don Malinsky will officiate. Joanne’s family will receive guests at a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN.

Joanne’s family would like to thank all the staff at St. John’s Lutheran Community and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care they have provided.