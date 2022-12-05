Judy Wendland, 68, of Albert Lea, formerly of Austin, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea.

Born on October 18, 1954 in Walnut Grove, MN, she was the daughter of the late Florence Knakmuhs. Known for her strong work ethic and delicious banana bread, Judy enjoyed tending to her flower garden in the summer and spending time with her cats. She collected postcards and letters from her family, and took great pride in growing her long, healthy fingernails.

Left to cherish her memory, are her children, Justin (Josephine) and Wendy Wendland; her best friend, Kim Flatness; her extended family and many friends.

Email newsletter signup

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.