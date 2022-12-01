Klobuchar, Smith announce over $4M in federal funding to improve water system in Kiester Published 12:12 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith (both D-Minn.) announced Thursday over $4 million in federal funding to replace and improve the wastewater system in the city of Kiester. The project will replace outdated, fractured pipes and provide maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility.

“Upgrading our wastewater infrastructure is essential to the health and safety of our communities,” Klobuchar said. “By enabling key improvements to the city’s water treatment facilities and systems, these resources will make a real difference for families in Kiester.”

The investment is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program. Within the past five years, multiple fractures, holes and blockages were reported in the pipes. This project will benefit over 500 Minnesotans in Faribault County by replacing the waste water collection system and providing maintenance improvements to the water treatment facility.

“It may not be the flashiest project, but updating outdated water systems and wastewater treatment facilities will make a real difference for those in and around the city of Kiester,” Smith said. “I am proud of our work to secure infrastructure investments like this one and will continue working with local leaders across Minnesota to address infrastructure needs of all shapes and sizes.”