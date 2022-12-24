Lake Mills graduate earns Dean’s Award at Colgate University Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Faith Christenson, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the spring 2022 Dean’s Award with Distinction.

Christenson is an English and psychological science major from Lake Mills and is a graduate of Lake Mills High School.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.