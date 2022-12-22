Lake Mills takes down No. 12 West Hancock Published 11:08 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Lake Mills wrapped up the first half of its season in impressive fashion in a home triangular Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs hosted No. 12-ranked West Hancock and put together their best performance of the season with a 41-30 win.

Lake Mills came in ranked No. 13 in the first dual rankings and built a large lead early to distance themselves from the Eagles.

Email newsletter signup

“What a difference a week makes,” said head coach Alex Brandenburg. “A week ago, we were also home and wrestled terribly against Albert Lea.”

Later in the evening the Bulldogs wrestled a very shorthanded Northwood-Kensett squad and cruised to a 78-3 win.

“Many of our wrestlers showed improvement technically and mentally tonight,” Brandenburg said. “In the last week of practice, the kids have focused on trying to get better every day.”

With the wins tonight, Lake Mills heads into break with a 6-2 dual record.

Lake Mills 41, West Hancock 30

106- Lucas Oldenkamp (LM) won by forfeit.

113- Geraldo Vazquez (L) pinned Carlos Calles, 5:40.

120- Teague Smith (W) dec. Royce Peterson, 8-1.

126- Hayden Helgeson (L) pinned Ethan Gayken, 2:37.

132- Jacob Larson (W) dec. Carter Christianson, 7-2.

138- Steve Brandenburg (L) dec. Evan Boothroyd, 6-1.

145- Austin Stene (L) dec. Gustavo Gomez, 5-4.

152- Kellen Smith (W) pinned Justin Rygh, :35.

160- Garrett Ham (L) pinned Brandon Nieto, 3:19.

170- Beau Kaufman (L) tech. fall Westin Schmid, 17-2.

182- Creighton Kelly (W) pinned Noah Bloedel, :12.

195- Kale Zuehl (W) pinned Ethan Lawson, :51.

220- David Smith (W) pinned Mason Gaetzke, :15.

285- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Reese Luedtke, :29.

Lake Mills 78, Northwood-Kensett 3

106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit.

113- Vazquez (LM) won by forfeit.

120- Peterson (L) pinned Aden Bice, 1:05.

126- Helgeson (L) pinned Weston Willand, 1:55.

132- Alex Tiedemann (N) dec. Christianson, 3-0.

138- Brandenburg (L) pinned Treycen Rollene, 4:50.

145- Rygh (L) pinned Michael Janssen, 3:19.

152- Stene (L) won by forfeit. 160- Ham (L) won by forfeit.

170- Kaufman (L) won by forfeit.

182- Bloedel (L) won by forfeit.

195- Lawson (L) won by forfeit.

220- Andrew Grunhovd (L) won by forfeit.

285- Hanna (L) won by forfeit.