Area schools to dismiss early for weather Published 6:47 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Three area schools announced they will dismiss classes early as winter weather is expected to move in:

• Lake Mills Community School will dismiss classes at 1:15 p.m.

• Northwood-Kensett Schools will dismiss at noon

• NRHEG Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Check back as more cancellations arise.