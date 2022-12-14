Letter: Bring in small herd of bison to Albert Lea’s state park Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

I would like to propose that our state and local elected officials work on lobbying the Minnesota Legislature and Governor Walz in St. Paul to bring a small herd of bison to Myre-Big Island State Park. This could be a big draw in bringing people to Albert Lea.

At other state parks like Blue Mound and Minneopa state parks, they have seen their visitation skyrocket after the introduction of bison at their parks.

I don’t see why this couldn’t happen here with Interstate 35 running next to the park and Interstate 90 close by. It would also have the potential to draw visitors off the freeways into Albert Lea for food, gas or to sightsee in our downtown area. Seeing what Albert Lea has to offer would give them a glimpse of Fountain Lake and the Marion Ross sculpture, along with historic downtown Albert Lea.

If you feel like I do, please contact Gov. Walz, Rep. Peggy Bennett and Sen. Gene Dornick, asking them to support the addition of a few bison as another attraction to our state park. Please. Please contact the Albert Lea City Council and the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners. Ask them to send a resolution of support to Gov. Walz, Rep. Bennett and Sen. Dornick to show this area’s support for this project. Lastly, please send emails or letters to DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen (commissioner.dnr@state.mn.us) and Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails (greatermnparkstrails@gmail.com) to (re-)introduce bison at Myre-Big Island State Park.

Thank you for any help you can lend. If we all work together, then good things can happen.

Mike Lee

Albert Lea