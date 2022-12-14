Letter: Celebrities over our brave men and women is Biden’s foreign policy Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

From 2016 to present day we have heard Democrats, liberals and the media say “Trump and/or Republicans colluded with Russia to win in 2016” and “Trump was not tough on Russia.”

So fast forward to just days ago. I am disgusted, outraged and embarrassed.

What do you call the Biden/Harris administration trading a Russian illegal arms dealer for Brittney Grier? Meanwhile, Paul Whelan is still in a Russian jail. Let’s give background. Griner, who countlessly kneels for our flag and our national anthem along with who said she hates America countless times. Or, a Marine and a brave man who served his country.

Email newsletter signup

Begs me to ask these questions: Is it because Griner is Black and a lesbian, so she fulfills Democrats’ narrative of what Democrats stump for on the campaign trail and in the media, which is sexual and racial equality, or what? Whatever happened to the military motto “Never leave a serviceman or servicewoman behind?”

Democrats will try to defend this but there is zero defense for this. With that, end of discussion.

Tony Schoepf

Albert Lea