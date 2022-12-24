Letter: It’s great to have medical choices Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

The trustees of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition were very excited for seniors in our area when Blue Cross Blue Shield of MN announced that starting on Jan. 1, 2023, MercyOne Albert Lea Family Medicine and Specialty Clinic will be in-network for their Medicare Advantage plans. Many in this community worked hard and contributed in various ways to achieve this success. Making an appointment to “establish care” as a patient at the clinic is recommended as it will expedite future needs for appointments. Transfer of electronic records only takes a short amount of time. It’s great to have choices in all areas of our lives.

Andrea Jensen

secretary

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition