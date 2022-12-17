Letter: Thanks for support of A.L. Community Band Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Albert Lea Community Band completed their 40th season last weekend. We are very grateful for all of the support during the past year. We have very dedicated members and are fortunate to have the wonderful direction of conductor Frank Whitcomb. Music transcends all generations and lasts a lifetime. Our players range in age from high school students to experienced players in their 90s. Special thanks to: Albert Lea Community Education, Albert Lea Public Schools, the city of Albert Lea Parks and Recreation, Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, private donors, band members and to our audiences. Whether you are a listener, player or singer, the gift of music is vital to the quality of life in a community. Season 41 will start in April 2023. Again, thank you.

Steve Weisgram

president

Albert Lea Community Band