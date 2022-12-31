Letter: Upcoming Civil War Round Table meeting

Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

By Submitted

Tom Schleck will be the guest speaker of the first Civil War Round Table meeting of 2023. The topic of Tom’s presentation is about Civil War Union Gen. Adelbert Ames, his career and his connection to the history of Minnesota. Folks are to meet in the media center of Southwest Middle School at 7 p.m. Thursday. A brief Q & A session will follow directly after Tom’s presentation. When that concludes, Tom will pull a name from the hat for at least one free book topically related to Civil War history. This event as always is free.

Richard Mammel
Albert Lea

