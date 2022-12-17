Letter: Who was really to blame for high gas prices? Published 8:30 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

If you watched Fox News when gas was so high you heard them blame Biden for it. They said it was because he shut down the pipeline. That pipeline wasn’t even close to being completed. So how was that keeping the cost of gas down? It wasn’t. I will tell you why the cost of gas went up. It was because of you and me and anyone who is reading this letter. Did you or anyone else ever say I am not going to make that shopping trip to Austin or Rochester because gas is too high. I bet not. We are addicted to going places by getting in our car and going. If you remember all the freeways were all just as busy as they are now. The gas companies kept raising prices as long as the public was paying them. The gas companies had great profits, which proves that it is supply and demand that dictates the prices to go up or down.

Wayne Thorson

Albert Lea