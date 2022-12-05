License plates reported stolen and other reports Published 9:06 am Monday, December 5, 2022

Police received a report at 4:27 p.m. Friday of license plates that were stolen off of a vehicle at 207 Will-O-Bruce Drive sometime between Nov. 29 and Friday. The plates were located on a stolen vehicle in Mankato on Sunday.

License plates were reported taken off of a black Tesla at 2:02 p.m. Saturday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Thefts reported

A Polaris Ranger was reported stolen at 7:58 a.m. Saturday at 89349 195th St. in Oakland. The theft reportedly occurred sometime overnight.

A theft was reported at 4:37 a.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St.

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jose Guadalupe Garza, 51, on a local warrant at 8:07 a.m. Friday at 414 Pillsbury Ave.

Police arrested Tyler Anthony Hall, 37, on a warrant at 8:50 a.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.

Police arrested Donald Lewis Fort, 39, on local warrants at 12:01 a.m. Saturday at 517 W. College St.

Police arrested Sam Allen Stout, 24, on a Mower County warrant and a new fifth-degree possession charge at 5:02 p.m. Saturday at 621 E. 11th St.

Juveniles cited for assault

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault at 8:22 a.m. Friday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Police cited a juvenile for fifth-degree assault at 9:23 a.m. Friday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Car break-ins reported

Items were reported stolen from a car at 11:09 a.m. Friday at 1401 Southview Lane.

Police received a report at 4:21 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was broken into and items taken at 1604 Plainview Lane.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 3:22 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane. The reporting party stated their vehicle got hit once in the parking lot and a second time on Y.H. Hanson Avenue.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Sunday at 2200 W. Ninth St.

1 arrested for DUI

Police arrested Anthony Scott Tovar, 37, for driving under the influence after receiving a report of a vehicle in front of a house at 12:08 a.m. Sunday at 1912 State St.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough, 22, on a probation violation at 1:57 a.m. Sunday at 921 St. Jacob Ave.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Charisse Marie Rodriguez, 42, for domestic assault at 3:58 a.m. Sunday at 1205 S. Newton Ave.

Vendors report damage at train show

Thefts and vandalism were reported to some of the vendors at the train show at Northbridge Mall at 9:22 a.m. Sunday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

2 arrested after report of fight

Police arrested Samantha Marie Haukoos, 32, for fifth-degree possession and Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32 on local warrants after receiving a report at 4:39 p.m. Sunday of vehicle fighting outside at 806 E. 18th St.

Door damaged

Damage was reported to a door at 5:39 p.m. Sunday at 102 E. Fourth St. The damage appeared to have been from an attempted break-in earlier in the day.

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:29 p.m. Sunday at 1002 Johnson St.