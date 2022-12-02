Marvin Lars Helgeson lived life to the fullest. He had a way of making everyone feel loved and appreciated. His love lives on through all who knew him. Marvin died in his home early Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the age of 87.

He was born August 20, 1935 to Ray and Alta Helgeson in Wood Lake, Minnesota and was baptized at the Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church in Hanley Falls, Minnesota on October 20, 1935. Marvin graduated from Wood Lake High School. After high school, Marvin completed junior college in California. Marvin continued his studies at the University of Minnesota. He was blessed to marry Donna Timm on September 27, 1958 in Wood Lake. The two of them lived near the UofM until Marvin graduated with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for the City of Little Falls and then the City of Albert Lea for 35 years.

Marvin was active at Zion Lutheran Church, serving on many committees and teaching Sunday School. He also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and faithfully delivered “Meals On The Go”. He served others well and was so good to thank others for their service. Marvin enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He liked walking, reading, fishing, hunting, cross country skiing, riding bike, playing cards and doing Sudoko puzzles.

He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and watching them grow into amazing adults. He was especially excited to recently become a great grandfather to Ruthie Myers.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Donna, his brother Ralph (Delores) Helgeson; his children Bradley (Cindy) Helgeson, Ann (Tom) Myers and John (Sue) Helgeson as well as seven grandchildren; Tara (Graham) McCullough, Tori Helgeson, Casey (Erica) Myers, Corey (Hillary) Myers, Toby (Amanda) Helgeson, Michael Helgeson and Sam Helgeson and one great granddaughter; Ruth Myers.

There will be a celebration of life for Marvin Helgeson on Wednesday, December 7 at Zion Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, Minnesota. A visitation will begin at 10:00 and there will be a service at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow.

Memorials may be directed to the family and the gifts will be designated to Habitat for Humanity, Zion Lutheran Church and “Meals On The Go”.