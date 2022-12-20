Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin nurses receive DAISY Award Published 8:11 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

1 of 4

Four nurses in Albert Lea and Austin received the DAISY Award, an international recognition that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide.

To receive the DAISY Award, nurses who provide extraordinary care are nominated by patients, patient families or colleagues, according to a press release. For nurses working at locations across Mayo Clinic Health System’s southeast Minnesota region, a selection committee reviews nominations and selects DAISY Award winners quarterly.

The four nurses in Albert Lea and Austin who received the DAISY Award are:

Kim Draayer

Draayer is a nurse in the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was nominated by her colleague Dr. Dhauna Karam for her special interest in working with patients looking for healing after substance abuse.

Draayer is a nurse in the Department of Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was nominated by her colleague Dr. Dhauna Karam for her special interest in working with patients looking for healing after substance abuse. Karen Hallisy

Hallisy is a nurse in the Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient who appreciated her support and kindness after the loss of a child.

Hallisy is a nurse in the Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient who appreciated her support and kindness after the loss of a child. Amber Michaelis

Michaelis is a nurse in Fountain Centers at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was nominated by her colleague, Angela Olson, for thinking outside the box to deliver quality patient care.

Michaelis is a nurse in Fountain Centers at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea. She was nominated by her colleague, Angela Olson, for thinking outside the box to deliver quality patient care. Angela L. Reed

Reed is a nurse in a Medical-Surgical Unit at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. She was nominated by a patient’s wife for helping her husband during his hospital stay and for her fun and caring personality.

Email newsletter signup

All four nurses were presented the DAISY Award by Cheristi Cognetta-Rieke, chief nursing officer for Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota, at surprise presentations.

“Congratulations to Kim, Karen, Amber and Angela for being named among our region’s DAISY Award winners,” Cognetta-Rieke said. “Even during our busiest times, these nurses take the time to provide quality care with a special, personal touch to our patients. It’s a privilege to have them on our team and to present them with this award. They are incredibly deserving nurses.”

The DAISY Award was created in honor of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. The nursing care he received when hospitalized profoundly touched his family.

If you know extraordinary nurses working at a location across Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota, nominate them for the DAISY Award by completing the nomination form.