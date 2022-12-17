Mayo Hospice pool tournament winners

Above are the winners of the gold division. First place is Shay Tuma, second place is Cody Schreiber and third place is Bob Giles.
Above are the winners of the silver division. First place is Jeff Hoium, second place is Troy Habana and third place is Rob Goldman.
Bronze divsion winners are first place Nick Groupman, second place Vince Cardona and third place Walter Jordan.
Women's division winners are first Place Mary Wendlebow, second place Brenda Avelar and third place April Habana.