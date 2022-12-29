MINUTES 10.17.22 Published 2:49 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Angie Hoffman, Bruce Olson, Dennis Dieser and Jill Marin. School Board members absent: none.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0

3. Reports presented by Superintendent Wagner, Board members Olson, Marin, Klatt, Skaar, Nelson, Hoffman, and Dieser.

4. Principal Nick Sofio presented a school update for Lakeview Elementary.

5. Principal Nicky Severtson presented a school update for Sibley Elementary.

Adjourned at 6:19 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.