MINUTES 10.3.22 Published 2:11 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, October 3,

2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Angie Hoffman, Bruce Olson, and Jill Marin. School Board members absent: Dennis Dieser.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Annual energy report was presented

3. Principal Tonya Franks provided a school update for Halverson Elementary.

4. Superintendent Wagner provided an enrollment data.

5. Principal Chris Dibble provided information on FLeX advisory and REACH programs as the high school.

Adjourned at 6:29 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.