Mixed precipitation coming to area in storm Published 6:49 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of mixed precipitation that is expected to begin Tuesday.

The advisory goes into effect at noon Tuesday and will run until noon Wednesday.

The weather agency stated total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible, along with a light glaze of ice.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions. The weather agency advises that gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

On Thursday, snow is likely before 3 p.m. with a mix of snow and rain possible from 3 to 4 p.m. Snow will continue aftr that into the evening with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.