Nancy Vincent

Nancy Joan Vincent (nee Southwick), age 84 of Alexandria, formerly of Wells, MN died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Alexandria, MN. A funeral service will be held at Open Doors United Methodist Church, 595 1st Ave SW, Wells, MN at 10:30A on Thursday, December 15, 2022 with visitation beginning one hour prior. The family will also receive friends and loved ones for visitation at church from 5-7P on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Nancy was born February 16, 1938 in Rock Falls, IL to Amy Strang Southwick and Frederick W. Southwick. After graduating from Sleepy Eye High in 1956, she went on to attend Mankato Commercial College for business. On June 13, 1964 she was united in marriage to Franklin A. Vincent and to this union two sons were born. After raising her sons, Nancy went to work for Ramaker Realty in Wells first as a secretary then as an agent. Nancy was an active member of the Wells, Minnesota community; she was part of the Wells Area Diabetes Sharing Group, Wells Senior Citizens, Wells United Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary to name a few. For many years square dancing with her husband was one of her favorite hobbies. Nancy also found joy in reading, baking, card playing and especially knitting for family and friends. She had a deep affection for the cats that shared her life over the years. Nancy is survived by her two sons, Steven (Julie) Vincent of Alexandria, MN and James (Tracy) Vincent of Lyman, SC; grandchildren, James Richard (Rebecca) Cianciolo, Amy Cianciolo, David Cianciolo, Kennedy Vincent; 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by loving husband, Franklin Vincent and her brothers Charles Edward Southwick and Frederick Neil Southwick. Nancy’s family prefers donations be made to Interfaith Caregivers for all the help they provided to Nancy and Franklin (www.interfaithcaregivers.net).