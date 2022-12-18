Northwood woman injured in crash on I-35 Published 5:28 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

A Northwood woman was injured Sunday morning in a vehicle rollover on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report stated Zazueta was driving a 2011 Ford Escape southbound on I-35 near milepost 9 when the vehicle rolled at 10:09 a.m.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Albert Lea Fire Department assisted at the scene. Zazueta was listed as wearing her seat belt.